Police release details on fatal crash at Langshaw

A person has died in a crash at Langshaw

A person has died in a crash at Langshaw Frances Klein

Fatal Crash at Langshaw:

UPDATE 11.45am: Gympie police have identified the details of a man who died in a fatal crash this morning west of Gympie as a 67-year-old Langshaw man.

LATEST ON THIS CRASH: Crash victim was 'quiet, easy-going' bloke

The man, who was driving a Mazda station wagon north towards Gympie on Eel Creek Rd at Langshaw at 7.10am collided with a small truck travelling in the opposite direction, Sergeant Andrew Holding of Gympie police said.

"The car hit the rear end of the truck - the tray of the truck - and has spun off the road into a paddock," Sgt Holding said.

"He was deceased before police arrived," he said.

A man has died in a crash at Langshaw involving a car and a truck on Sunday morning. Frances Klein

On leaving the road the car travelled at least 50m, including down a 5m embankment, before it stopped in a boggy creek bed.

The truck driver, also a local man, was uninjured in the crash.

Sgt Holding said the crash was still under investigation by the Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Investigation Unit, who have now just left the scene.

UPDATE: Forensic crash investigators have arrived at the scene of a fatal incident involving a station wagon and a small truck.

Police said it appeared the vehicles had collided before the station wagon left Eel Creek Road at Langshaw and travelled down an embankment.

It came to rest in a boggy area about 50m away from the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene, west of Gympie and north of the Amamoor State Forest, about 7.10am Sunday.

A man in the car was declared deceased at the scene.

A man in the truck was uninjured.

A person has died in a crash in the Mary Valley Frances Klein/ Gympie Times

RELATED: Gympie, Glen Echo crashes land three in hospital

EARLIER: A person has died in a crash involving a car and a truck on a rural road north of the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Coppermine Creek Road and Eel Creek Road at Langshaw about 7.10am Sunday.

The scene is about half an hour's drive west of Gympie in the Mary Valley.

Initial reports from the scene indicated a car and a truck were involved and one of the vehicles was down an embankment.

Investigations are continuing.