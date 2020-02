Four crews were called to the scene of a fatal traffic crash last night.

A PERSON was declared deceased at the scene of a traffic crash in Hatton Vale last night.

Four ambulance crews were sent to the corner of Shaw Road and the Warrego Highway at 8.22pm and assessed two patients.

One person was assessed for critical injuries.

A male with an arm injury was taken to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.