One dead as serious crash closes Bruce Highway

15th Jan 2020 7:21 AM
A PERSON has died and the Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions following a serious accident north of Townsville.

The crash involving a truck and a car occurred at Bluewater, north of the city, and authorities say motorists should expect delays or seek an alternative route.

 

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service reports one person has died after paramedics were called to the scene at around 4:40am where they treated "at least" two people.

The truck driver is stable with minor injuries, while another person is in a critical condition.

The forensic crash unit will investigate.

