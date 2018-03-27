Gun safe was not at fatal crash scene with stolen ute

3.15pm: A GUN safe stolen along with a ute that crashed and killed the driver on Friday night was not recovered at the crash scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the Toyota Landcruiser was stolen before it crashed.

He said it, and the gun safe, were stolen from a Canoona Rd, Fairybower, property sometime Friday night.

The spokesman said the owner of the ute didn't know it had been stolen when police contacted him hours after the crash.

A 27-year-old North Rockhampton man died at the scene. He was driving the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.

His 24-year-old male passenger also from North Rockhampton, along with four people from the other vehicle were taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

The Morning Bulletin has been unable to get a condition update of any of the five.

