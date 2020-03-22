Menu
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon.
One dead after being pulled from water at popular campground

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Mar 2020 3:15 PM
A PERSON has died after being pulled from the water off a popular Bribie Island campground this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a post-immersion incident off the Ocean Beach campground just before 1pm.

One person was assessed at the scene for critical injuries but sadly died.

A police spokesman said they were in the process of notifying the next-of-kin.

A male patient was also assessed but declined further treatment, the spokesman said.

More to come.

