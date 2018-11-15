Menu
Login
VEHICLE FIRE: A male patient is in critical condition following the blaze.
VEHICLE FIRE: A male patient is in critical condition following the blaze. Bev Lacey
Breaking

One taken to hospital after vehicle fire

Elyse Wurm
by
14th Nov 2018 6:02 PM

UPDATE 8pm: One person has been taken to hospital following a vehicle fire on Stanthorpe Inglewood Rd. 

A male patient was originally reported to be in critical condition but a spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the injuries were reported by a person who was not on scene and when paramedics arrived, the severity of the injuries were downgraded. 

One patient sustained minor injuries and was transported to Inglewood Hospital, while the other person was not injured.

The spokesman said the vehicle hit a rock and caught fire, but both people managed to get out of the vehicle before the blaze. 

Paramedics left the scene, which was near Soldiers Settlement Rd, about 6.50pm. 

INITIAL 6pm: Paramedics are assessing a male patient in critical condition after a vehicle fire on Stanthorpe Inglewood Rd.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a crew was called to the scene about 5.30pm.

A second patient in stable condition is also being medically assessed.

Two fire crews from Inglewood and Toowoomba were also called to the scene, which is near Soldiers Settlement Rd.

The age of the patients was known at that stage.

breaking news critical condition queensland ambulance services vehicle fire
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Warrego Highway fix needed before more lives are lost

    Warrego Highway fix needed before more lives are lost

    News With traffic on the Warrego highway expected to soar in coming years, Lockyer MP Jim McDonald is demanding more funding for safety on the road.

    Cannabis plant seized in morning raid

    Cannabis plant seized in morning raid

    News Police raided a Regency Downs property

    Young and old learning together

    Young and old learning together

    News It was the first time the school had held an event of its kind.

    Field day to provide hands-on experience

    Field day to provide hands-on experience

    News Don McConnell is opening his gates

    Local Partners