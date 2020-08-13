Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Emergency services at scene of fatal Bruce Hwy crash
Breaking

One killed, traffic blocked after serious Bruce Hwy rollover

Ashley Carter
13th Aug 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died after a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Tanawha this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash in the northbound lanes, just south of the Ilkley Rd overpass, just after 9am after the car rolled down an embankment.

Coast woman killed in late-night outback crash

'Held him, kissed him': Firey mum first at son's fatal crash

A man has sadly died after his Mitsubishi Challenger veered off the road and into an embankment at Tanawha this morning.
A man has sadly died after his Mitsubishi Challenger veered off the road and into an embankment at Tanawha this morning. Patrick Woods

Tow truck driver driver Lindon Bailey said the Mitsubishi Challenger appeared to have drifted off the road and into the embankment at the high-traffic area.

"He's just drifted off the road down into the gully, taken out a few trees and ended up down in the gully," he said.

The patient was treated for critical injuries at the scene.

One northbound lane of the highway is blocked and delays are expected.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bruce highway crash editors picks scd traffic tanawha
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Yet another NRL coach sacked

      Yet another NRL coach sacked
      • 13th Aug 2020 10:05 AM

      Top Stories

        School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Premium Content School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Education Labor MPs are taking to social media to spruik their electorates' haul from $200m in funding for schools as the government refuses to reveal their spend.

        Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        Premium Content Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        News ANOTHER 1000 beds will be added, boosting job opportunities.

        Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

        Premium Content Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

        Council News Cash, card of PostBillpay. Three options now available at visitor centres.

        VOTE NOW: 32 best receptionists in our region named by you

        VOTE NOW: 32 best receptionists in our region named by you

        Opinion We asked who our region's best receptionist is, and you named them