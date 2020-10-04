Menu
Paramedics were called just before 8am this morning to Agnes Water where a person is in a critical condition.
News

Man in stable condition after being rescued at Agnes beach

Geordi Offord
4th Oct 2020 8:19 AM
Update 2pm: The man who was pulled from the water by lifeguards at Agnes Water is now in a stable condition. 

Earlier today the man was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after a post immersion incident at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Rd. 

Update 1pm: A man who was pulled from the water by lifeguards in Agnes Water this morning has been flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition. 

Paramedics were called to the scene at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park Rd just before 8am this morning. 

The Rockhampton-based rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene. 

Update 10.20am: Paramedics are still on scene at Agnes Water where they are treating a person in a critical condition. 

QAS were called just before 8am after lifeguards pulled the person from the water at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park Rd. 

A QAS spokeswoman said the rescue helicopter has arrived on scene. 

Earlier: PARAMEDICS are on scene at Agnes Water where they are treating a person in a critical condition.

QAS were called to the scene just before 8 o'clock after lifeguards rescued a person from the water at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park Rd.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were still treating the patient and the Rockhampton-based rescue helicopter had been tasked.

More to come.

