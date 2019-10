NO GO: A couple of local roads will be closed due to highway upgrades.

A SINGLE-vehicle accident resulted in a busy roadway being closed for several hours.

The accident took place at the intersection of Gatton Clifton and Gatton-Helidon Road, and was reported about 5pm yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics treated one patient at the scene.

Police were also in attendance, diverting traffic away from the area.

The road remained closed until almost 9:50pm.