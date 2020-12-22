Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba resident Wayne Finden captured the incredible moment lightning hit a power line at a traffic intersection on Sunday, December 20.
Toowoomba resident Wayne Finden captured the incredible moment lightning hit a power line at a traffic intersection on Sunday, December 20.
News

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’: Man’s close call with lightning strike

Tom Gillespie
22nd Dec 2020 9:28 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Wayne Finden had no idea how close he would get to a lightning strike while driving across Toowoomba on Sunday night - but his dashcam footage tells the story.

The retail worker and university student captured the incredible moment lightning hit the power line at the intersection of Ruthven and Perth Sts in South Toowoomba.

The power from the strike was so strong, it momentarily cut power to the traffic lights and the surrounding block.

Mr Finden, who has used dashcam for six years, said it was easily one of the craziest things he had captured on film.

"I wasn't expecting it was that close (on the footage) - it just didn't seem like it at the time," he said.

"It felt surreal, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience I'd like to keep at a count of one.

"It took out everything, and I watched it all come back on as I drove through the intersection.

"I'd probably say it's one of the most insane things I've captured on camera."

The strike came during a massive thunderstorm, which dropped more than 27mm in the span of one hour.

Mr Finden posted the video to social media, where it's already garnered thousands of views and shares.

To view the original video, click here.

Originally published as 'Once-in-a-lifetime': Man's close call with lightning strike over power line

editors picks lightning strike power lines
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Premium Content Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Crime Esk police have released CCTV of the man they wish to speak to in relation to a theft from a local business

        In court: Repeat drug and drink driving offender

        Premium Content In court: Repeat drug and drink driving offender

        Crime The woman appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court and copped a hefty fine for the...

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83

        Future of Gatton park decided by council

        Premium Content Future of Gatton park decided by council

        Council News REVEALED: Council has discussed a plan to sell the local park for development