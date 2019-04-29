Once in a century experience for Chevrolet owner Cecil

JUST shy of his 100th birthday, 98-year-old Cecil Sempf attended his first ever car rally on the weekend.

Joining the line of impressive vehicles, the Gatton man parked his maroon Chevrolet at Lake Apex for all passer-bys to see.

The Chevrolet wasn't his first vintage car, he owned a 1964 Fairlane but after he gifted the vehicle to his son, Mr Sempf went on to buy his latest collector's item.

Just next door to Mr Sempf's car was another Chevrolet bought from the same collector in Ipswich.

Mr Sempf said the Ipswich dealer travelled to California regularly and on his travels he often purchased Chevrolets to bring back to Australia.

He bought his Chevrolet just four years ago and ever since Mr Sempf has been a proud owner of the vehicle.

The left-hand drive was an aspect Mr Sempf had to get used to, but there was nothing he wanted to change about the car.

But he did fit the car with new rally wheels, which was the only modification Mr Sempf planned.

His only intentions are to enjoy the original beauty of the vehicle.

To shelter from the sun, Mr Sempf sat in the passenger side of the car for most of the day, talking to anyone interested at the Veteran, Vintage and Classic Chevrolets display.

While he usually required a walker to get around on foot, Mr Sempf walked from car-to-car unassisted for as long as he could.

Mr Sempf said he was only expecting to see "Chevs” entered into the show, but the range of cars on display far exceeded his expectations.

"It is interesting to see all the different cars,” Mr Sempf said.

The display of cars was organised by the Veteran and Vintage Chevrolet Association of Australia Queensland Incorporated in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

The celebration has attracted car owners from across South East Queensland and also interstate. Some drivers have travelled to the Lockyer Valley to celebrate for almost a week.

Veteran and Vintage Chevrolet Association of Australia Qld Inc President Chris Mitchelson said he was blown away by the success of the event.

"It was fabulous day we had all of our cars as well of cars from other areas,” Mr Mitchelson said.

Mr Mitchelson estimated almost 300 vehicles were on display.