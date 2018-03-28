Menu
Login
News

On parole, he took his gear up his rear to police station

Aaron Jay Keep was given two years' jail but can apply for parole in April. His early guilty pleas earned him credit.
Aaron Jay Keep was given two years' jail but can apply for parole in April. His early guilty pleas earned him credit. Facebook
John Weekes
by

A CRIME of "complete stupidity” with a disgusting twist has astonished a court.

Like a squirrel storing acorns for the winter, Aaron Jay Keep figured he should provide for the future.

He was visiting Maroochydore Police Station, had only been on parole about two weeks, and had missed a previous appointment.

So, facing the prospect of getting locked up for breaching release conditions, he took a stash of something special to the cop shop.

Police found him acting fishy when he turned up that day in late 2016.

"Your behaviour caused them to have concerns as to whether you were concealing something. They attempted to search you and for that purpose restrain you,” Justice David Boddice told Brisbane Supreme Court.

Just as squirrels stash their winter supplies in dark places, it seemed Keep put his precious treasure in a place where the sun doesn't shine.

Justice Boddice said police found a package wrapped in insulation tape "covered in faeces.”

Inside were three clip seal bags with the drug ice and two short syringes.

"Having possession of 6.442g of pure methylamphetamine two weeks after being placed on parole and taking it to the police station, apart from indicating complete stupidity, is not consistent with an 18-month sentence,” Justice Boddice said on Tuesday.

The judge said he had to send a message that "this type of behaviour is unacceptable”.

There was no suggestion Keep had the ice for a commercial purpose.

Instead, it would appear he was "providing for the future,” Justice Boddice added.

177 days Keep had spent in custody was declared as time served.

Keep earned credit for making early guilty pleas.

For possessing dangerous drugs, he was given two years' jail.

Keep can apply for parole on April 10 this year. -NewsRegional

Topics:  aaron jay keep early guilty plea faeces ice justice david boddice maroochydore methylamphetamine parole qps squirrel

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Don't be foolish on April 1

Don't be foolish on April 1

New laws about smoke alarms came into affect last year, have you checked your house complies?

'Mrs Netball' is all about family

CLOSE BOND: Norma Armstrong-Ravula with her family (from left) Steve, Isaiah, Moses and Helena.

Norma Armstrong-Ravula chats about life and her love of sport.

Once-in-a-lifetime experience for Kilcoy

CELEBRATION TIME: Batonbearer Sage Volschenk with friends from her school during the Queens Baton Relay in Kingaroy yesterday

Crowds flock to see Queen's Baton

Gatton Hawks leave comeback too late in season opener

HOLD ON: Gatton lost 26-20 to Wattles in their opening game of the season on Saturday night at Clifton.

The Hawks were defeated 26-20 by Wattles.

Local Partners