Menu
Login
Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Rugby Union

On ice! Aussie billionaire delays new ‘global’ rugby comp

by Justin Chadwick
31st Jan 2019 11:58 AM

BILLIONAIRE mining magnate Andrew Forrest has decided to postpone his Global Rapid Rugby competition to 2020.

Forrest initially hoped to launch the eight-team competition in the coming months, but says the tight time frame and the intricacies of a World Cup year convinced him to launch it in 2020 instead.

In place of the eight-team competition, a 'Showcase Series' will be played this year throughout Asia, the Pacific Islands and Australasia to give fans a taste of what to expect from Global Rapid Rugby.

More Stories

andrew forrest global rapid rugby rugby union super rugby

Top Stories

    Tyler looks to make it three golds in a row

    Tyler looks to make it three golds in a row

    News In 2017, Tyler also won gold at the national under-11 event despite suffering a broken leg earlier on in the year.

    • 31st Jan 2019 10:49 AM
    Police warn travelling con artists could come to the area

    Police warn travelling con artists could come to the area

    News Residents are urged to report new signs to police.

    Men killed in fatal crash

    Men killed in fatal crash

    News The crash occurred last night.