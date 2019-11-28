Olympic long-legs makes a one-of-a-kind model

Ekaterina Lisina wishes people would better acknowledge her sporting career.

A FORMER basketball player with the world's longest legs has slated British TV chiefs for only caring about her record-breaking physical attributes.

Ekaterina Lisina, who stands at a staggering 206cm, recently returned from shooting a TV show in London, The Sun reports.

She claimed: "The industry is not interested in my sports career, only modelling."

According to local media, Lisina, from the western Russian city of Penza, comes from a family of basketball players and coaches.

Her mother used to play for the local Spartak team and her dad was a professional basketball trainer.

The 32-year-old had a long and distinguished career for the Russian national team, winning an Olympic bronze medal at Beijing 2008, World Championship silver in 2006 as well as a European gold medal in 2007 and silver in 2009.

Lisina, who is divorced and raises her eight-year-old son alone, holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest legs (129cm) and she is also the world's tallest professional model.

She has also been honoured as a Merited Master of Sports of Russia as well for Outstanding Services in Sports for her former career as an Olympic basketball star.

However, she has swapped the basketball court for the catwalk to fulfil her childhood dream of being a full-time model.

Lisina, who is reportedly contracted with the World's Tallest Models agency, said: "At our agency, there are no models shorter than 6'3 (190cm)."

