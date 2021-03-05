Olympic legend’s Noosa pad up for grabs

Olympic swimmer could pocket more from Noosa home sale than during her career

Aussie swimming legend Dawn Fraser may make more from the sale of her Sunshine Coast investment property than she did during her entire career as an athlete.

The 83-year-old has put her Noosa Heads house on the market two decades after buying it for $345,000.

Known as Australia's greatest female swimmer, the Olympian is hoping to fetch more than $1 million for her four-bedroom, three-bathroom investment property in sought-after Wyandra Street.

The property at Wyandra St, Noosa Heads, is for sale.

Sam Plummer of Noosa Estate Agents sold the property to Fraser back in 2001 and now has the pleasure of marketing it for her special client.

Ms Plummer said no improvements had been made since then, and the property had already attracted some offers.

"It's a great time to sell and to capitalise on this current market," Ms Plummer said.

"It's attracting a fair bit of attention. We're looking at offers in excess of $1 million.

