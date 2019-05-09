Olympic equestrians to compete in Gatton

DRESSAGE: Olympic dressage competitor Ricky MacMillan will compete against local and visiting riders in Gatton this weekend in the Brenda Whitman Classic.

Hosted by the Lockyer Equestrian Group, the two-star dressage event has attracted record entry numbers with more than 120 riders and 140 horses competing in 350 dressage tests across the two days of competition.

Club president Sharyn Ross said riders like MacMillan would compete in events from preliminary level through to Olympic level and Grand Prix at the Gatton Indoor Equestrian Centre and showgrounds.

The competition began in 2000 to honour much-loved LEG member Brenda Whitman, who passed away in 1999.

During the years it has run in various formats but, of late, it has taken the two-star prestige.

"What started out as an internal club event at preliminary and novice level has grown,” Sharyn said.

"The current two-star format has grown and since its re-introduction in 2017, it has become one of the largest and most popular two-star regional events on the Queensland dressage calendar.”

Sharyn said along with state, national and Olympic level competitors, there would also be trade stalls and plenty of entertainment for spectators.

"What sets our event apart from the rest is we strive to make the event as inclusive for riders and spectators alike,” she said.

"Everyone can get up and personal 'on the field' at our trade village, which overlooks our manicured competition areas.”

Event details

When:

May 11 to May 12, 7.30am to 5pm

Where:

Gatton Indoor Equestrian Centre

Entry:

Free for spectators