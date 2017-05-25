24°
OLGC pave the way for bright future in centenary year

Lachlan Mcivor
| 25th May 2017 10:00 AM
BLESSED: The Mercy House Administration Centre at Our Lady of Good Counsel was blessed by Father Noyichan Mamoottil last Wednesday at the official opening.
BLESSED: The Mercy House Administration Centre at Our Lady of Good Counsel was blessed by Father Noyichan Mamoottil last Wednesday at the official opening.

NOW in their centenary year, Our Lady of Good Counsel paved the way for a bright future as they unveiled their new administration building last week.

The Mercy House Administration Centre, as well as new learning areas in the Daniel Walsh and McAuley buildings, were officially blessed and opened to the school community and a number of dignitaries.

Students stepped forward to place significant symbols in front of the site, including a school candle, photos of past members of the school community and vegetables to represent the region.

Principal Nathan Haley said it was a joy to stand before the "sizeable project” now that it was finished.

"To walk in and have these wonderful contemporary facilities, it's fantastic to see the joy it not only brings to the families that come in but to the kids as well,” Mr Haley said.

The building was named after the Sisters of Mercy, who founded the school 100 years ago alongside the efforts of Father Daniel Walsh.

"Today we stand here grateful of their hard work and vision as without a doubt, we stand on the shoulders of all who have gone before us,” he said.

"It's just one of those things to have a warm welcoming environment for all families that come in as it's that first point of call.

"We want people to feel welcomed as if they were coming into their own home.”

The Coalition Government provided just over $2.3million in funding to the school from the Capital Grants Program.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz, on behalf of Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham, attended the opening.

"While buildings alone do not make a great school, I hope students and staff will enjoy learning and be inspired by these new facilities,” Mr Buchholz said.

Topics:  gatton our lady of good counsel scott buchholz

