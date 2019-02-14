Old School Chevrolets to take over Lockyer Valley

TOOT TOOT: You'll be seeing a lot more old school cars on the roads at the end of April, with a major car rally coming our way.

TOOT TOOT: You'll be seeing a lot more old school cars on the roads at the end of April, with a major car rally coming our way. Sharyn O'Neill ROK170512scar3

GET ready Gatton, the Chevrolets are heading your way.

From April 27 to May 4, the Lockyer Valley will witness an influx of all things chevy, as the Veteran & Vintage Chevrolet Association of Australia (Qld) roar into town.

The car club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a rally, and the Lockyer Valley is set to reap the benefits as 90 vehicles and more than 170 people come to celebrate.

Club president Chris Mitchelson said the club organise anniversary rallies every four years, and use the events to see a different area the state.

"We took the opportunity to move away from the city are and do some country driving, see the country sights,” Mr Mitchelson said.

Members will becoming from around Queensland and also as far as Perth and even the United States for the event.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council tourism and marketing co-ordinator Tracey Vellacott said the council was excited to welcome the club and the economic boost that would flow from them.

"It's all the flow-on effect we love to see in regional communities,” Ms Vellacott said.

"It's an economic driver not just for Gatton but the whole Lockyer Valley.”

Across the week long event, members will be visiting a number of local attractions including The Barn & Scotty's Garage, Awassi Cheesery, Hilldale Estate Winery & Gardens and the Mulgowie Pub.

On Sunday, April 28, 150 vehicles will be on show at Lake Apex for a display day, and the public is invited.

Ms Vellacott said the council hope the rally would confirm the region as a destination of choice for country drives and club meets, in addition to its economic benefits.

"We recognise the value of bringing events like this into regional areas,” she said.

During this time drivers are asked to keep an eye out for the classic cars which may be travelling slowly, and give them a warm Lockyer Valley welcome.