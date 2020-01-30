Old photos, snippets wanted for church’s 150th celebration

HISTORY: Gatton Uniting Church elder Elaine Horrocks hopes to rediscover the lost memories of the church’s past. Picture: Dominic Elsome

AFTER 150 years, the Gatton Uniting Church has seen a lot of special moments, from weddings and baptisms to funerals.

To celebrate its milestone anniversary this year, church elders are hoping to rediscover these little snippets of history.

Church elder Elaine Horrocks said the parishioners hoped to find old photos and reconnect with past members or those who had strong ties to the church.

"Marriages, baptisms, confirmation, maybe photos of some of the ministers even," Mrs Horrocks said.

The church was founded in 1870 by Irish bush missionary Mr Baines as the Gatton Congregational Church before becoming the Uniting Church in the 1970s.

James Cook Hotel Gatton, circa 1870 - the original site of the Uniting Church. The present building was built in 1902.

There have been many changes at the Gatton Uniting Church since its founding, including the congregation.

Mrs Horrocks said parishioners came from diverse backgrounds, families who had called the Lockyer home for generations to seasonal farm workers and students.

"It's very much the patchwork of the Lockyer Valley - like Gatton it's a changing face," she said.

Church elders are hoping to collate the photos and memories for the official 150 year celebration in October, to preserve the parish's rich history.

"It's all part of us building our church and building the Christian witness in the community," she said.

Rediscovering the little moments throughout the church's history wasn't just important for the parish, according to Mrs Horrocks, it was also important for the wider community who she hoped would celebrate with them in October.

"When we have our celebration … we would love the community to be part of it and to come along," she said.

Anyone with photos or information they wish to provide is encouraged to contact Mrs Horrocks via email ephorrocks@skymesh.com.au.