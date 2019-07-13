Old Macdonalds Farm given new life

Sue Landsburg and her Macdonalds farm at the 2019 Laidley Show

EVERY year, chief steward of horticulture Sue Landsburg makes something special to add to her section at the Laidley Show.

"Last year I did the teddy bears' picnic, so I do something different each year. This year was a bit more complicated,” she said.

For this year's show, her creation was a farmstead diorama called Macdonald's Farm, built entirely out of recycled materials and packed with details.

"I have to thank my grandson,” she said.

"I had a lot of the toys at home, and he plays with them, so that gave me the idea of doing the farm.”

Sue said it took about six months to gather all of the toys and materials that went into the display.

"The toys are all second hand, so really they're all recycled in that sense.”

The farm proved popular with visitors..

"We've noticed that there's been more children coming through. The kids have been enthralled. Even the adults have been enthralled.”

Sue was very happy with the success of Macdonald's Farm and the horticulture section itself. It had only 25 fewer plants than last year despite the drought.

"I thought we'd only have half of this because it's been so dry out here, but we've been really lucky and the quality has been very good,” Sue said.

She has yet to decide what her next creation will be.

"I've got to think of what I can do, we've had a few things, but I've got to think of a theme.”