Old Lowood RAAF airfield to get new memorial plaques

TRIBUTE: The memorial at the site of the former Lowood Airfield. Image sourced from OzAtWar.com

PAST servicemen from the Lowood Airfield will be acknowledged for their services this weekend, with new dedicated plaques to be unveiled at the memorial.

It has been 75 years since the No. 23 RAAF squadron set forth from the Lowood Airfield to take part in the operations in the north of Australia, and New Guinea, in 1944.

In recognition of the service’s history, new commemorative plaques are set to be unveiled this weekend at the memorial marking the site of the now-defunct airfield.

The No. 23 Squadron Association will be conducting a service to mark the anniversary, on Saturday, November 2.

The association’s president Herbert Snide will host the event, with the support of Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann, and the commanding officer of No. 23 Squadron, Wing Commander Mark Thompson.

As there were many United States Army Air Force personnel stationed at Lowood from 1942, the president of the 8th USAAF Fighter Group Association, Lt. Colonel Bob McNeese, will also be in attendance, and will unveil a plaque in remembrance.

Members of the associations, family, friends as well as the general public are invited to attend.

The event will start at 11am and will include opportunities for those in attendance to lay wreaths in remembrance.

The memorial is located at the corner of Daisy Road and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road, at Mount Tarampa.