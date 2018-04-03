Old Fernvale Bakery raises thousands

IN JUST shy of two months, The Old Fernvale Bakery has managed to fundraise more than $27,000 for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

By donating $1 from every packet of hot cross buns sold, taking cash donations, as well as auctioning off a selection of gourmet hot cross buns online each week, the team were yesterday able to present a cheque of $27,446 to the Children's Hospital Foundation at the Cilento Children's Hospital.

Bakery owner Bill Rose said while the online auction didn't go as well as they had hoped, in the final hour one local high school came through with a large donation.

"On the last day at the last auction, Lowood State High School came up with a donation of $1050.00 which was their bid,” Mr Rose said.

"The Somerset region should be so proud of all the kids, their parents and the staff at the high school.

"That is a huge effort, they should all be proud of their efforts too and we certainly are.”

Mr Rose said it was an amazing feeling to be able to contribute to the fundraising efforts to the Children's Hospital Foundation.

"I feel so privileged to be able to fundraise for all our sick kids, and that's what it's all about,” he said.

"You can see what fabulous work the Children's Hospital Foundation is doing, by providing other hospitals with vital machinery.

"When you go down to Lady Cilento, it's such a moving experience, to feel it, to see it, you could never do enough to help them... I only wish we could have made it ten times more than what we've raised for them.”

The bakery's achievement once again came down to the generosity of the public.

"People were incredibly giving,” he said.

"You see people from all walks of life dig in... a truck driver pulled over on the side of the road to pull the change out of his ashtray to donate.

"A big thank you to The Gatton Star, River 9.49, local businesses and schools, our wonderful bakers and all our staff.”