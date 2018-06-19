Old Fernvale Bakery has the right recipe for success

WIN: First-year apprentice Chelsea Roberts took on qualified bakers at the Queensland Bakery Show to claim gold in the plain traditional beef pie category. In total, the Old Fernvale Bakery won 16 medals at the event in Brisbane.

THE OLD Fernvale Bakery has again been recognised for its outstanding products at the Bakers' Association of Australia's Queensland Bakery Show, and owner Bill Rose says it is testament to his staff's skills.

Mr Rose said the competition in May, open to all Queensland bakeries, was an important way for his bakers to compete with the best from across the state and see how they stacked up.

"To win a medal of any kind is something special,” he said.

"It's a good vehicle for bakers in the industry to not only establish that they're good at what they do, but to improve their skills.”

The bakery, well-known for its pies and other tasty creations, scooped up 16 medals - including Most Successful Pastry Exhibitor, as well as first place in the sausage rolls, pasties, plain meat pies and plain traditional beef pie categories.

The Old Fernvale Bakery's team (from left) Matt Brown, Chelsea Roberts, Bill Rose, Amos Slade, Wade Dynon and Brad Gordon show off their haul from the Queensland Baking Show. Contributed

The bakers will be hoping for more success when they compete in the national competition taking place on the Gold Coast this week.

According to Mr Rose, the number of awards the bakery won in May showed off his bakers' skills and dedication.

"One of our senior bakers, Brad Gordon, won most successful pastry exhibitor of the show - so he's considered to be the pastry champion of Queensland,” he said.

"We entered a gluten-free pie - there was no class for gluten-free - so for someone to compete with a gluten-free pie, most gluten-free products don't have flavour or the pastry quality.

"We got a medal in the open class with a gluten-free pie and judges did not recognise that it was a GF pie.”

First-year apprentice Chelsea Roberts is off to a flying start in her career, winning gold in the plain traditional beef pie category, and Mr Rose said he couldn't be more proud of the young baker.

"That's a feather in her cap, to win an award in an open class,” he said.

"There's no apprentice competition.”

Mr Rose thanked his baking staff and said his business would not be the success it was without their hard work.

"The fact remains that we're very lucky to have a couple of guys like Matt Brown and Brad Gordon,” he said.

"Even young Chelsea - you couldn't wish to have a better apprentice.”