Old competition lowers age restrictions

NEW ADDITION: Lockyer Veterans Cricket committee members Mike Nowlan, Darryl Ready and Mike McGovern look forward to a bigger and better season. Lachlan McIvor

CRICKET: Lockyer Veterans' Cricket serves as more of a men's shed than a sporting club, according to the president Mike Nowlan.

The 68-year-old uses training and game days to connect with friends and like-minded cricketers, while bowling a ball or two when the conversation allowed.

"There's more talking than practice gets done,” Nowlan said.

"It gets blokes out, most of them are just there to enjoy the day rather than to seriously win a cricket match.”

Since 2014, the cricket club has created an opportunity for men over 50 to continue the sport they love.

This year, Nowlan expected to have one over 50s team, two over 60s teams and offer a over 40s competition for the first time ever.

Nowlan was one of the driving forces behind the game in the region and he hoped to grow veteran's cricket further in 2019.

In 2016, he started the Lockyer Veteran's Cricket newsletter and after three years hard work his written pieces are now distributed to all veteran cricket clubs in Queensland.

"It has steadily evolved into what we have today, a state newsletter. I am quite proud of this latest development,” he said.

"This has been a journey of 30 editions over three years, with humble beginnings of a small production in February 2016 for local (Lockyer) consumption.”

Nowlan said he enjoyed keeping people up-to-date with results and the stories behind the cricketers.

"Most of them are the sort of people who have been playing all their life, they're cricket fit,” he said.

Despite decades of experience with the bat and ball, Nowlan said the veterans had to learn new techniques and adjust their game.

"You're still thinking about how you played 30 or 40 years ago when you last finished, and you think you're going to run around that fast, but that doesn't happen,” Nowlan said.

"Everything is at a much slower pace.

"It's not stressful and there's less physical impact on the body.”

He said veterans' cricket was a unique opportunity to keep the mind and body active.

The first trial game for the season will be played at Ropehill on March 17, with the official season commencing on April 6.