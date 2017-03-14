Old boots make for a unique pot plant in Laidley garden

WHEN Joan and Alex Body were travelling Australia, they didn't have time for a garden.

But upon retiring to their Laidley home, it was the perfect opportunity to get a garden established.

Driving through the gates for the first time in 2007, Mr Body never imagined to have quite the garden they have today.

"When we drove in there were only a few trees, we never thought we'd have so much under garden,” Alex said.

Joan and Alex's garden had to be strong, with a limited water supply and drought like conditions, pumping copious amounts of water wasn't an option.

The garden was originally established as a green garden, and Joan said everything had to survive on its own.

Joan and Alex Body's Laidley garden during the 2015 LVRC garden competition. Ali Kuchel

"That's because there isn't a lot of water and I don't like using town water,” Joan said.

"I don't keep my garden planted down all year round.

"I haven't got time to do that, we've got other things to do and I find I put the annuals in ready for the garden season.”

Alex and Joan have a small pond they utilise to water their garden, but most plants are hardy and don't require a lot of water.

For garden season, dianthus, grevilleas and petunias are the most commonly found plants in their garden.

"Then of course the geraniums, they'll grow and flower, you've just got to give them a little bit of water every now and then,” she said

But the one thing Joan is best known for in her garden is her display of flowering boots.

"I'm sort of known as the lady with all the boots in the garden,” she said.

"I used to have anybody's boots and put a pot plant in them... one year I had quite a few but they've since grown.”

Planting annuals is something Joan does for the garden display season. Contributed

It doesn't matter what kind of boot, Joan gives them a lick of paint for protection and colour and they're put into the garden.

"The boot doesn't help with growth. It's just a novelty - something for people to come and see.”

Joan and Alex are no strangers to garden competitions, having won first place for large town garden since entering the Lockyer Valley Regional Council garden competition in about 2008.

They also claimed numerous awards in the Toowoomba competition until the Lockyer Valley was excluded from the competition.

"I don't classify myself as a gardener,” Joan said.

"Gardening just gives you a sense of satisfaction... you put a plant in the ground and watch it grow and think 'gee, I've achieved something'.”

Joan's tips for gardening in the Lockyer Valley include choosing plants which like the heat and don't require much water. She also says shade is crucial, as it can also provide morning dew to water some plants. Adding mulch also helps to keep the soil wet and reduce the temperature.