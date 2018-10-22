Oh what a night, business awards glitz and glam
PORTER'S Plainland Hotel has received the Lockyer Valley's top accolade, claiming honours in the local business awards.
Held at the Gatton Town Hall on Saturday night, the popular dining establishment won the award in front of more than 300 people.
Hotel manager Michael Porter said the award was a 'massive surprise'.
"We certainly didn't expect it, but it's very humbling and (we are) very proud to be a winner," Mr Porter said.
"It's great to be recognised for all the hard work, a lot of people think owning a pub is great with unlimited access to free alcohol, but it's far from what running a pub is all about.
"There's a lot of hard work that goes into the background, long hours, we've got a great team that helps us achieve that."
During the night, Porter's Plainland Hotel also claimed honours in the Food and Dining category.
Porter's Plainland Hotel has been owned by the Porter family since 1946, when it was taken over by Michael's grandfather Dick Porter.
The business won the same award in 2015.
"It's great to be recognised as business owners, but to all out great staff as well that help us run the business, without them we couldn't do what we do, and for them to get recognised is great," Mr Porter said.
The evening was hosted by Sunrise news presenter Edwina Bartholomew.
Mayor Tanya Milligan congratulated Porter's for its ability to always look to the future.
"Porter's Plainland Hotel is committed to providing only the very best experience for its customers and that is why it is iconic to the Lockyer Valley.
"Now, they're looking to the future and have significant growth plans under way for the business, with the development of hotel/motel rooms to compliment the hotel complex.
AWARD WINNERS
Apprentice of the year: Lachie Miners, Lockyer Engineering
Young Supervisor/ Manager of the year: Kimberley Hearn, Rugby Farms
Employee of the year: Ellisha Freeman, Family Health Clinic
Agricultural, Horticulture Production and Processing: Barden Produce
Food and Dining: Porter's Plainland Hotel
Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Services: Dance Force
Home Based Business: Valley Waste Water
Professional Health Services: Gatton Pharmacy
Professional Services: Gatton Real Estate
Retail: NewsXpress Laidley
Tourism: The Barn and Scotty's Garage
Trade Services: Thompson Refrigeration and Electrical
Transport, Logistics, Manufacturing and Agricultural Services: R&F Steel Buildings
Environmental and Sustainable: 9Dorf Farms
People's Choice: Family Health Clinic
Mayor's Award: Killing Time With Coffee
Business of the year: Porter's Plainland Hotel