Official opening programmed for Qld’s ‘Mooney Valley’ track

OPENING CELEBRATION: A 130kW rooftop solar plant is just one of the many recent additions made to the facility.

HAVING successfully completed many months of renovations, installations, and upgrades, an official opening event will soon be taking place at the Kilcoy Racecourse.

During the past few months, renovations have been made to the building housing the betting ring and bar, new gardens have been established, towers have been upgraded, and a new dining pavilion has been constructed.

To commemorate these upgrades, Somerset Regional Council has elected to hold an official opening event to coincide with the club’s race meet on Friday, February 28.

The Minister for State Development and other key stakeholders will be invited to attend this event.

For those who want to check out the new facilities ahead of the event, the club will be holding their annual Australia Day race meet on Sunday, January 26.