Officer suffers busted lip arresting man outside Dalby pub

A POLICE officer suffered a busted lip and sought medical treatment after a man violently resisted arrest outside a licensed venue, it will be alleged.

Dalby police were called to the Australian Hotel about 8.30pm Friday when a 46-year-old man allegedly abused security staff who stopped him from entering the venue.

Security had earlier that night denied him entry and the man allegedly tried to get inside the venue.

Police were called and arrested the man who, while being walked to the vehicle, allegedly resisted and elbowed an officer in the face.

The officer suffered a cut to his lip and sought medical treatment for the injury.

The man was taken to the Dalby watch house where he spent the night before being released on bail the next day.

He was charged with failing to leave a licensed venue, public nuisance near a licenced venue, obstruct police and assault police.

He is due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on December 17.