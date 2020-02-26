Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Officer sprayed with liquid during prisoner exchange

by Chris Clarke
26th Feb 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISON officer was sprayed with an unknown liquid when a contraband balloon burst onto him.

A prisoner was passing the balloon - which was filled with a liquid - to another prisoner at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

A prison officer requested that the inmate responsible present himself to officers for inspection. 

But instead, the inmate burst the balloon and the liquid made contact with an officer on the right arm.

The prisoner was escorted to the detention unit and the matter was referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

The affected officer underwent a general welfare check as a result.

"The officer was issued with a clean uniform shirt and instructed to attend the medical centre for disinfection and further assessment," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges."

More Stories

Show More
correctional facility crime prison prison officer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this country pub is burning its food with a hot-iron

        premium_icon Why this country pub is burning its food with a hot-iron

        News THIS country hotel is taking paddock-to-plate to a whole new level.

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        Driver fears for family’s life on dangerous state highway

        premium_icon Driver fears for family’s life on dangerous state highway

        News SAFE overtaking lanes would be a starting point, one motorist has said about the...

        Woman pleads guilty to fraud, despite saying she’s innocent

        premium_icon Woman pleads guilty to fraud, despite saying she’s innocent

        News A GATTON mother has tried to plead guilty in the Gatton Magistrate’s Court, while...