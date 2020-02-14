Menu
Officer numbers to double at small Lockyer police station

Ali Kuchel
14th Feb 2020 9:38 AM
FOUR cops will be on the books at the Helidon police station in a bid to boost station numbers.

At present, there are just two officers at the small Lockyer Valley station.

But Minister for Police Mark Ryan said additional police would allow for enhanced public safety in the area.

“There are more police in our state than ever before, and more on the way,” he said.

Helidon police work closely with their neighbours at Gatton, Laidley and Toowoomba.

Mr Ryan said the Palaszczuk Government was on track to deliver an extra 535 police personnel to Queensland by the end of June 2022.

“Queensland has a world class Police Service, and I’m pleased Helidon will benefit from more hardworking police officers,” he said.

“We’re committed to delivering more police, with better resources, to keep local communities safe.”

