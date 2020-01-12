Woman, three men flee Mackay hotel after theft

POLICE are searching for four people in a stolen red hatchback vehicle after an alleged theft from a Mackay hotel earlier today.

Officers received several reports from the public after an incident at the Shamrock Hotel on Nebo Road in Mackay about noon.

Police alleged a group of people were witnessed stealing property from the hotel.

The group, including one woman and three men, then left the hotel in the stolen car.

Anyone who sees the car should not approach it, but should report it to police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.