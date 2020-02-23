Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 2:25 PM | Updated: 23rd Feb 2020 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in custody after they fled the scene of a theft at the abandoned JM Kelly's Park Avenue site in North Rockhampton.

Police will allege a 28 year-old male and 42 year-old male, both from Mount Morgan, entered the property around 9am on Saturday morning.

It is believed the pair cut some copper piping from the building and removed further unknown items from a pallet.

They then fled the scene and were later captured by police.

They are both expected to face court next month.

The building has been somewhat abandoned since it was announced in October 2018 the JM Kelly group was going into voluntary admission, putting at least 230 jobs into limbo.

Assets and equipment at the site were sold off in a liquidation auction in February 2019.

copper theft copper wire editors picks jm kelly collapse jm kelly liquidation thefts
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe drought and bushfires ravages Esk farm

        premium_icon Severe drought and bushfires ravages Esk farm

        News Struggling farmer thanks those who came to help during the crisis

        Vandalism costs rate payers $7000+ in six months

        premium_icon Vandalism costs rate payers $7000+ in six months

        News IN the past six months alone, one local council has spent over $7000 to repair...

        VOTE: Do you still visit a bank branch to do your banking?

        VOTE: Do you still visit a bank branch to do your banking?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll.

        Last Ziebarth brother departs Lockyer petrol dynasty

        premium_icon Last Ziebarth brother departs Lockyer petrol dynasty

        News ALTHOUGH the three brothers each had a petrol station of their own, there was never...