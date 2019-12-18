Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BCF ROCKHAMPTON was broken into last night, with the offender allegedly running away from the store with a kayak.

Just before 10pm, police were called to reports of a break and enter at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre store.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the offender, a woman, was startled when confronted by security, but managed to get away with the kayak on foot.

It is believed a cordon was set up in the Glenmore area, with the dog squad called to attend.

No one has been caught in relation to the incident, investigations are ongoing.

bcf rockhampton break and enter queensland police service stealing tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a chance to pounce.

        • 18th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
        VOTE: Are gift cards a 'cop-out' Christmas present?

        VOTE: Are gift cards a 'cop-out' Christmas present?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll.

        More consultation needed for racecourse master plan

        More consultation needed for racecourse master plan

        News Following feedback from local community groups, more consultation is needed for the...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects