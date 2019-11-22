Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Broncos player Joe Ofahengaue and girlfriend Sofi Leota supported each other through her breast cancer battle in 2018. Photo: Tara Croser.
Broncos player Joe Ofahengaue and girlfriend Sofi Leota supported each other through her breast cancer battle in 2018. Photo: Tara Croser.
News

Ofa’s joy over ‘miracle baby’

by Amy Price
22nd Nov 2019 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHILDHOOD sweethearts Joe Ofahengaue and Sofi Leota are expecting their first child, their "miracle baby" conceived one year after Leota finished chemotherapy treatment.

An emotional Leota, 24, who is in breast cancer remission, shared the news to Instagram late Thursday, saying she and the Brisbane Broncos forward felt "so blessed".

Sofi Leota 'reborn' after cancer battle

Sofi Leota and Joe Ofahengaue are expecting their first baby in May, 2020. Photo: Instagram/@sofileota
Sofi Leota and Joe Ofahengaue are expecting their first baby in May, 2020. Photo: Instagram/@sofileota

"OUR MIRACLE BABY. We are so excited to welcome you into this crazy, beautiful life of ours, angel," she wrote.

"Conceived just shy of 12 months since finishing chemo in 2018 & growing beautiful and perfectly - so blessed."

She continued: "After the shittiest year of my life last year, a fun and eventful one this year, I'm 100 per cent looking forward to last year."

The couple have been dating since they were teenagers and were shocked in 2018 when Leota discovered a lump in her breast and was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer.

Ofahengaue and Leota, pictured at the Brisbane Broncos Presentation Ball in October, have been dating since their teenage years. Photo: AAPimage/David Clark
Ofahengaue and Leota, pictured at the Brisbane Broncos Presentation Ball in October, have been dating since their teenage years. Photo: AAPimage/David Clark

The cancer was so severe she was forced to undergo a mastectomy of her right breast followed by a lengthy process of chemotherapy treatment.

Ofahengaue, 24, took to Instagram to share the baby news, saying "everything happens for a reason".

Broncos player Joe Ofahengaue and girlfriend Sofi Leota supported each other through her breast cancer battle in 2018. Photo: Tara Croser.
Broncos player Joe Ofahengaue and girlfriend Sofi Leota supported each other through her breast cancer battle in 2018. Photo: Tara Croser.

"Can't wait to meet you our little blessing ! @sofileota love you so much and can't believe how fast the past year has gone," he wrote. "Everything happens for a reason and I'm so glad I am doing life with you my darling. Love you always and am so excited for the next chapter."

The baby is due in May, 2020.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here’s when household water restrictions will kick in

        premium_icon Here’s when household water restrictions will kick in

        News Southeast Queensland’s water body has said when water restrictions are likely to start.

        Pechey bushfire reaches turning point: control lines held

        premium_icon Pechey bushfire reaches turning point: control lines held

        News 100km of fire-front across a massive 19,800 hectare burn area

        Why honey on toast could become a delicacy in Australia

        premium_icon Why honey on toast could become a delicacy in Australia

        News The effects of climate change are being felt in the honey industry, with drought...

        Families in crisis lose vital assistance to government cuts

        premium_icon Families in crisis lose vital assistance to government cuts

        News Vital services to help those in desperate situations will no longer be provided in...