Octomom shares rare snap with kids

Nadya Suleman, known to the world as "Octomom", has given fans a rare glimpse into life with her family after sharing a snap of her eight youngest celebrating their 11th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Nadya, posted a photo of her eight children seated together as they eagerly awaited for the festivities to begin.

The colourful portrait also included touching caption from the Californian-based 44-year-old, who gave birth to the eight children following IVF treatment in 2009.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful angels. You are some of the kindest, most compassionate, caring human beings I've ever known," she began.

As well as sharing a snap of her eight youngest celebrating their birthday, Nadya also posted a photo of their birthday cake. Picture: Instagram/nataliesuleman

"Words cannot express how grateful I am to be your mother. You all have blessed my life immensely and I thank God daily for trusting me to care for, shape the lives of, and influence all of you."

Ms Suleman's post, shared to Instagram just hours after US basketballer Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter accident, also appeared to reference the star and his daughter's passing.

"Recent tragic events of loved ones lost are a powerful reminder of how fragile, precarious, yet precious life is, as tomorrow is never promised," she wrote.

This snap of her eight youngest children was recently shared by Nadya to her 120,000 Instagram fans. Picture: Instagram/nataliesuleman

"We need to hug our loved ones a little longer and a little harder while the are here.

"You are my miracles, my angles, and I will love you will all my heart, forever. Happy 11th birthday Noah, Maliyah, Nariayah, Isaish, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai."

Fans of the semi-famous reality star were quick to comment on the post and remark on Ms Suleman's efforts as a solo mother.

"Congratulations little miracles!" Said one. "And congratulations to you, mama, for raising eight beautiful, loving children. What an example of bravery and love."

Ms Suleman hit headlines in 2009 when she welcomed octuplets after already having six children at home.

Nadya Suleman made headlines in 2009 after she became pregnant with octuplets following IVF treatment. Picture: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

She has 14 children in total; four other sons and two daughters ranging in ages from 14 to 19.

The Sun reported public response was largely negative at the time her octuplet pregnancy was announced and resulted in a raft of death threats aimed at the former mental health worker.

On April 1, 2009, the morning she brought the seventh of her eight newborns home, Ms Suleman's car was vandalised after someone threw a baby car seat into the back of her mini-van, shattering the window.

Ms Suleman recently reflected on her past, including relationship with the media, in a previous Instagram post, saying she wanted to use the pain of the last decade to help her and her family accomplish their dreams.

"First, I would like to focus on you kind supporters who have followed my family from day one, nearly 11 years ago," she wrote on an Instagram post.

In early January, Nadya shared a rare photo of eight of her 14 children. Picture: Instagram/nataliesuleman

"2020 marks the seventh year since escaping the false life I was leading; forging on, building a better life for my family.

"I made a decision to repudiate all requests from tabloid type media (despite how lucrative the offer), as my goal is to progress, and publish my full true story.

"Refrain from judging me solely based on the (struggling to survive) season you happened to walk in on.

"Despite the pain of my past, I've chosen to use my struggles as stepping stones, promoting my pursuit of achieving the goals I've set for my family."

In order to make ends meet, Ms Suleman went on to work a variety of jobs after she was propelled into the public eye.

Part of this article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission