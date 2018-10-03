Menu
October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

Ali Kuchel
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:00 AM

THIS month, we are calling on all our readers to have their say in their newspaper - the Gatton Star.

October Opinions is a survey aimed at developing your newspaper and giving readers a chance to voice their opinion on the paper

The survey is available both online and in each newspaper throughout October, and has nine questions to answer.  

We want to know what stories you like reading, what stories you want to see more of, and what stories you want to see less of.

And the best part about the survey is you could win a $500 shopping spree.

I highly encourage everyone to have their say in October Opinions and share your thoughts - plus wouldn't it be great if you won the $500 shopping spree prize?  

