Oceanside's waterfront icon

THE stunning Revive residential project is perched alongside the beautiful waterways of Stockland's master-planned community Oceanside Kawana. Two architecturally inspired towers capture water views, breezes and natural light.

Located at No.1 Bright Place, Birtinya, Revive organically connects with the surrounding greenspace, walkways and canals providing an energising lifestyle on your doorstep.

The brand new Sunshine Coast University Hospital is just 50 metres away, ensuring jobs and medical facilities are close by.

Revive boasts spacious floorplans with large balconies, which takes full advantage of the Sunshine Coast climate.

Buyers have the option of one, two, three or four-bedroom floor plans with the choice of three interior designer colour schemes and premium inclusions crafted by Estelle Elliot Designs.

Amenities include a stunning infinity pool looking over the waterway, barbecue and recreation area, function room, kayak and bike storage, secure parking and lift access.

Key finishes include zoned and ducted climate control, European appliances and tapware, stone benchtops, wool carpets and acoustic glazing.

We are certain Revive will be embraced and enjoyed by both the local community and investors alike. Whether people are downsizing and looking for a spacious apartment, relocating for a coastal lifestyle, or looking for a strong performing investment, Revive is the new residential benchmark on the Sunshine Coast.

Who is Gardner Vaughan Group (GVG)? They have been developing and building exceptional residential projects in some of Brisbane's most desirable locations for over 20 years and we are looking forward to establishing our reputation on the Sunshine Coast.

Underpinned by market knowledge and governed by integrity, GVG has a foundation of strong relationships. From key consultants to local councils, we have forged trusted, durable long-term partnerships with a large number of key stakeholders.

With in-house expertise encompassing all facets of property development and construction, GVG excels in site acquisition, project management, and sales and marketing all under one roof.

By internally managing each process, GVG can offer the highest level of quality and personalised service.

GVG elevates the joy of living with beautiful, intelligent homes that people love living in.

BIRTINYA

Bright Place

What: Revive Oceanside: 60 apartments of one, two, three and four bedrooms plus luxury penthouses in premium waterfront location

Features: Built over seven levels, stunning recreation area with barbecue facilities, peaceful reflection areas, pool and spa

Price: From $379,000 for one-bedroom unit to $1.1m for four-bedroom unit

Agent: Sheldon Busch of McGrath Estate Agents

Contact: 0418 743 848