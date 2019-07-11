Menu
NZ watchdog takes on Westpac over cards

11th Jul 2019

New Zealand's commerce commission has filed proceedings in court against Westpac's local arm for breaching consumer law by withholding key information from clients.

Westpac said last year that it did not disclose key details to 19,000 personal credit card customers when they first took out their credit card between May 2017 and March 2018, the commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The watchdog is seeking an order for return of costs of borrowing and statutory damages to affected borrowers.

Westpac was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

