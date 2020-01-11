Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Mason Wines at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Mason Wines at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
Environment

NZ PM tucks into Queensland’s best produce

by Jeremy Pierce
11th Jan 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW Zealand's big cheese has dined out on Mount Tamborine, thrilling locals with a surprise visit.

Popular NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is holidaying with family on the NSW Far North Coast, enjoyed a trip to Mount Tamborine on Friday, sampling local beers and wines before tucking in to a cheese platter at the Witches Chase Cheese.

One hospitality worker who spent time with Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford said they were delightful guests.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Mason Wines at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Mason Wines at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied

"They were very relaxed, friendly and genuinely down to earth," he said.

"If you didn't know who they were, you would just have thought they were a regular couple out for a stroll.

"There was no entourage or security crew, just the two of them enjoying themselves on the mountain."

Jacinda Ardern (right) at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
Jacinda Ardern (right) at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied

NZ's first couple enjoyed a private tasting platter at Witches Chase and also visited a handful of other attractions on the mountain top including Fortitude Brewing, Mason Wines and Wild Plum Kitchen.

 

Jacinda Ardern (right) at Witches Chase Cheese at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
Jacinda Ardern (right) at Witches Chase Cheese at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied

 

Earlier this week, the couple dined out at a popular restaurant in the seaside community of Salt near Kingscliff.

More Stories

Show More
jacinda ardern mount tambourine new zealand prime minister queensland

Just In

    Grease heart-throb dies at 87

    Grease heart-throb dies at 87
    • 11th Jan 2020 12:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland councils contribute to fire-impacted communities

        premium_icon Queensland councils contribute to fire-impacted communities

        News Each of Queensland’s 77 local councils have been represented in a massive donation to fire-impacted communities.

        Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        premium_icon Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        News Eager to do her part in the midst of Australia’s horror bushfires, creative...

        CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        premium_icon CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        News Helping those affected by the bushfires is as easy as downing a schooner

        CLIMATE: Worst year yet for Lockyer Valley, data reveals

        premium_icon CLIMATE: Worst year yet for Lockyer Valley, data reveals

        News The Bureau of Meteorology have released their Climate Statement for 2019, and it’s...