Cops find man who dropped engagement ring

The couple who lost the ring in New York City. Picture: Supplied/Twitter, NYPD

The couple who lost the ring in New York City. Picture: Supplied/Twitter, NYPD

THIS ending has a nice ring to it!

The newly-betrothed couple who turned to the New York Police Departrment for help when her engagement ring fell into a Times Square grate on Friday night has been identified - and will soon have the sparkler back in hand.

Groom-to-be John Drennan, of the United Kingdom, proposed to his girlfriend earlier in the evening in Central Park, only to have their happiest moment turn into a nightmare when the ring slipped as they were walking and clanked between the grate, reports the New York Post.

"[I] spent ages trying to find [it] and police stopped me from physically climbing down the drain," he wrote. "So-so happy to have ring back!"

The couple who lost the ring in New York City. Picture: Supplied/Twitter, NYPD

Sympathetic police tried to fish the ring out of the grate Friday night, but the devastated couple eventually gave up and left before the officers could get their names.

The police returned on Saturday morning to try with daylight on their side, and found the ring - only now Mr Drennan and his bride-to-be, who hasn't been publicly named, were nowhere to be found.

The NYPD blasted out the tale on social media hoping to track down the couple to give them the good news, and on Sunday (local time) Mr Drennan, already back in the UK, reached out to the Crimestoppers hotline.

The officers who helped search for the ring confirmed that Mr Drennan was their man through a photograph, and arrangements are being made to ship the ring back to the lucky pair, police sources said.

"Thought [the ring] was lost forever!" Mr Drennan said in one tweet.

"Delighted you guys have went above & beyond!" he said in another one, directed to the NYPD. "Thank you!"

A man tries to see the engagement ring that he dropped down a utility grate on New York's Times Square. Picture: NYPD via AP

Earlier, the NYPD released CCTV and pictures of the couple where they first lost the precious ring in their desperate bid to find them again.

The NYPD tweeted: "WANTED for dropping his fiancee's ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

"She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate.

"Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?"

The engagement ring recovered by the NYPD below a Times Square utility grate is shown in New York. Picture: NYPD via AP

"Help us find the couple [whose] marriage proposal went horribly wrong after their engagement ring fell down the drain in #TimesSquare," the department's Midtown North precinct tweeted, as well as photo of the couple.

More than 350,000 people visit Times Square in midtown Manhattan every day.

- with the New York Post