Nursing home residents get creative with special gift packs

GIFT packs made by nursing home residents have been delivered to seniors in the Toogoolawah region as part of Seniors Week.

In celebration of Queensland Seniors Week, clients of Carinity Our House in Toogoolawah, which supports people living with a disability, has put together gift packs for older members of the community.

The gift packs, which include tea and coffee sachets, a packet of biscuits, useful information on local services for seniors, and a special Seniors Week card, are being sent to Carinity Home Care clients this week.

“The people at Carinity Our House are so thoughtful and caring and they bring a smile to the face of everyone they meet. It was no surprise that they were excited to be able to bring some joy to seniors around the state,” Carinity Our House Client Services Coordinator Maggie Poole said.

Carinity Our House client Ashleigh Barry making up some of the Seniors Week gift packs being delivered to Queensland seniors

Maggie says despite their age difference and varying life circumstances, Carinity’s disability service clients and home care clients have quite a bit in common.

“Our community centres provide a social hub where people living with a disability can engage with others, make friends and enjoy a real sense of belonging as part of the broader community,” Maggie said.

“Similarly, older Queenslanders who are receiving care at home from Carinity are also supported to enjoy life, get out and about in their local community and access key services, while staying connected to their network of friends.

“In addition, Carinity is both a registered provider of disability services through the NDIS and an approved provider of home care services through the Australian Government’s Department of Health.”

Queensland Seniors Week, which runs from August 15-23 and is in its 60th year, will pay tribute to the resilience of older residents during a turbulent 2020.

“In these uncertain times, the effects of social isolation can be particularly stressful for people living alone, including older members of the community,” Carinity Home Care Manager Janelle Heyse said.

“Given many older people have been forced into self-isolation due to COVID-19, it has been vital to guarantee continuity of care for seniors and ensure older Queensland remain connected to their communities.

“While some home care providers scaled back or ceased services due to the coronavirus, Carinity Home Care has continued to assist seniors to stay healthy and safe at home during the pandemic.

“Our Lifestyle Carers continue to assist older Queenslanders with a range of services including assisting with personal and nursing care, social support, attending appointments, shopping, and other activities.”

Carinity Home Care operates around the Ipswich-West Moreton, Brisbane, Logan, Gold Coast, Caboolture-Bribie Island, Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Toowoomba and Rockhampton regions.