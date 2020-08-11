Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An opioid-addicted nurse, who stole prescriptions from her patients in an aged care home, has been reprimanded for professional misconduct.
An opioid-addicted nurse, who stole prescriptions from her patients in an aged care home, has been reprimanded for professional misconduct.
Crime

Nurse steals patients’ scripts to fuel opioid addiction

by Kay Dibben
11th Aug 2020 4:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An opioid-addicted nurse, who stole prescriptions from her patients in an aged care home, has been reprimanded for professional misconduct.

Leesa Chae Thackray, 37, stole six prescriptions from various patients at the home over two months in 2017, to get endone, fentanyl patches and Panadeine forte.

She pleaded guilty in Richlands Magistrates Court in 2017 to stealing and six counts of fraud.

She took two other prescriptions and presented them at two different pharmacies to try to get opioids for herself, but was not criminally charged over it, a disciplinary tribunal heard.

After a workplace investigation into Thackray's conduct, the residential manager of the aged care facility notified the Office of the Health Ombudsman.

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard that at the time of the thefts and fraud, Thackray was suffering from chronic pain caused by various medical conditions.

A psychiatrist's report said Thackray had a lengthy history of opioid dependence, due to abdominal and back pain and a pain disorder.

Thackray's registration was suspended in December, 2017, and she was prohibited from providing any form of health service.

In January, 2018, she surrendered her registration.

A tribunal judicial member said Thackray's conduct involved a serious breach of trust of not only her employer, but also of her vulnerable patients in the facility.

Her conduct was contrary to a number of principles in codes for professional practice and ethics for nurses and midwives, the member said.

"It is a sad case, as her opioid addiction, the genesis of her offending, is directly linked to a number of distressing medical conditions, some of which she has suffered from for some time," the member said.

"She has shown remorse and insight in her dealings with the criminal justice system and her cooperation with the regulator, and in the facilitation of these disciplinary proceedings."

Although Thackray said she did not intend to practise as a nurse again, if she applied for registration, the Board would focus on her impairment, the member said.

The Nursing and Midwifery Board would require evidence that Thackray had appropriately overcome her opioid dependence before considering registration

Originally published as Nurse steals patients' scripts to fuel opioid addiction

court crime drugs leesa chae thackray

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport The round-ball code moves into playoff mode this week and we’ll livestream all semi-finals in the south-east Schools Premier League. See the livestream list

        The small town welcoming a massive tourism boom

        Premium Content The small town welcoming a massive tourism boom

        Business A BUSINESS owner says tourism has doubled, with people forced to holiday and travel...

        Young footballer inspires with big hits in A-Grade debut

        Premium Content Young footballer inspires with big hits in A-Grade debut

        Rugby League IT’S the season for young footballers, and this former U18 Hawk has proved he’s got...

        Blokes to benefit from club’s latest funding roar

        Premium Content Blokes to benefit from club’s latest funding roar

        Community The shed had only been open a couple months before coronavirus forced its closure.