Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Cooran nurse and firefighter was caught drink driving at Bli Bli Rd in November. Photo: File
A Cooran nurse and firefighter was caught drink driving at Bli Bli Rd in November. Photo: File
Crime

Nurse out of control on road after big night on booze

Shayla Bulloch
6th Jan 2020 2:15 PM | Updated: 7:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIREFIGHTER was fined and disqualified from driving after police caught him swerving and cutting off traffic while nearly three times over the limit.

Police smelled alcohol on James Stewart Tomlinson's breathe when they pulled him over on November 6 after he'd been drinking for several hours.

The casual nurse at Buderim Private Hospital admitted to drinking multiple beers the night before he was caught driving home along Bli Bli Rd to Cooran.

Tomlinson recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.135- more than double the legal limit.

The firefighter at Burpengary told Nambour Magistrates Court he was taking medication that ultimately enhanced the alcohol level in his system.

He tarnished his clean traffic recorded when he pleaded guilty at court on Monday to drink driving.

The 49-year-old said he drove more than 1000km each week for work at both jobs and needed his licence

"It's a bit of a worry," Mr McLaughlin said of his reading.

Tomlinson was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months. He was granted a work licence during that time.

drink driving charge nambour magistrates court scd court scd crime sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Two more wins for Somerset’s luckiest tavern

        Two more wins for Somerset’s luckiest tavern

        News The Brisbane Valley Tavern has kicked off the new year on a high note, with two...

        Seq Water urges residents to be waterwise this summer

        Seq Water urges residents to be waterwise this summer

        News With a drier-than-average summer ahead, Seqwater is asking residents to take steps...

        GALLERY: Pictures from turf club’s first meet of decade

        premium_icon GALLERY: Pictures from turf club’s first meet of decade

        News It was one filly’s first race but that didn’t stand between her and winning