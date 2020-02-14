Nurse banned for nine years after abusing sick stepdaughter

A man who sexually abused his stepdaughter has been banned from nursing for nine years.

A man who sexually abused his stepdaughter has been banned from nursing for nine years.

A MALE nurse who was jailed for serious sexual offences against his stepdaughter, committed over four years, has now been banned from providing any health service for nine years.

The man, who surrendered his nursing registration in 2016, also has been disqualified from applying for health practitioner registration for nine years.

But Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal Deputy President Judge John Allen has cast doubt on whether the man could return to nursing even after that time.

"It is likely that (the nurse's) character is so indelibly marked by his misconduct that he could not ever be regarded as a fit and proper person to practice the profession of nursing,'' Judge Allen said.

“It is likely that (the nurse’s) character is so indelibly marked by his misconduct that he could not ever be regarded as a fit and proper person to practice the profession of nursing,’’ Judge Allen said.

The man, 60, who worked as a registered nurse within Southeast Queensland Hospital and Health Service, was aged between 48 and 52 when he committed the offences.

Between 2007 and 2011, he abused his stepdaughter, who was then aged 13 to 16, the tribunal heard.

He touched the girl's breast and vaginal area, digitally penetrated her and had her lick his penis, telling the girl if she told anyone it would destroy the family relationship.

The abuse was often accompanied by offers of reward or a perceived benefit to the girl, who had physical health problems which made her particularly vulnerable, the tribunal heard.

"The offending was a gross violation of the trust owed by a step-parent to a child,'' Judge Allen said.

When questioned by police, the nurse claimed the girl was a willing participant and had occasionally instigated the sexual activity.

However, he did not persist with those claims at his sentence.

The nurse pleaded guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under 16, six counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16, under care, a sexual assault.

He was sentenced to four and a half years' jail on July 22, 2016, and was to be eligible for parole by January 22, 2018, after he had served a third of the head sentence.

The nurse's registration was suspended by the Health Ombudsman in 2015, after he was charged, with an interim prohibition order preventing him providing any health service.

At the disciplinary hearing, the Health Ombudsman did not seek a permanent disqualification.

"In the event that (the nurse) was to seek re-registration, no doubt the National Board would carefully consider his fitness to practise at that time,'' Judge Allen said.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



