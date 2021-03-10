Number 96 actor Harry Michaels sells rare apartment

TV entrepreneur and Number 96 actor Harry Michaels couldn’t sell his apartment last June for $3.3m — now it’s sold for $3.7m after just one open home.

TV entrepreneur and Number 96 actor Harry Michaels couldn't sell his Point Piper Spanish Mission apartment last June for $3.3m - now it's sold for $3.7m after just one open home.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the famous circa-1929 Santa Barbara block at 2/7 Longworth Avenue had a $3.5m price guide with sales agents Cae Thomas and Jye Emdur of Ray White TRG (The Rubinstein Group).

But an investor from Longueville came through on Saturday and fell in love with it, agreeing to pay whatever it took to own it. He can expect $1600 to $1800 per week rent.

The ground-floor apartment in the block of six had also been an investment apartment for Michaels.

It features harbour views, soaring ornate ceilings and an original fixtures and has a French Provincial style kitchen with a full Art Deco bathroom. It's close by Lady Martins Beach.

Bronwyn Bishop and Harry Michaels at the opening night of Tosca at the Opera House in February. Picture: Christian Gilles

The snappy purchase and top-of-the-range price is yet another sign that buyers' enthusiasm for apartments - at least quality options such as this one - is starting to return amid the current frenzy to buy houses.

It's a far cry from the previous campaign, when the apartment sat without interest on the market for eight months between October 2019 and June 2020, initially with a price guide of $3.5 million to $3.7m.

By last June the guide had dropped to $3.3m and there was still no buyer.

Michaels first became famous in the late 1970s as Italian Deli assistant Giovanni Lenzi in the iconic TV series Number 96.

Stylish living areas.

He was also the host of Greek Affair and The Greek Variety Show from the 1980s.

More lucrative was his role as a football broadcasting pioneer, buying the TV rights for the National Soccer League in the 1980s.

And Michaels' production company Silk Studio produces Aerobics Oz Style, with his aerobics instructor wife, Effie, often appearing on the show.

The couple reside in a seven-bedroom mansion in Wentworth Road, Vaucluse, purchased for $12.35m in 2008.

He bought the Santa Barbara apartment, which also has double parking, for $2m in 2010.

The ground-floor apartment has harbour views.

The French-provincial kitchen.