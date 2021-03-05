Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Export block of AstraZeneca doses will not affect the pace of vaccine rollout: Hunt
News

NT’s first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

by Natasha Emeck
5th Mar 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the Northern Territory in a matter of days with 1440 doses to begin rolling out immediately, Chief Minister Michael Gunner says.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has confirmed the NT will receive its first shipment of 1440 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next week.

"It means we have secured a combined 1800 vaccine doses for both Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which will easily allow us to complete phase one a within five weeks from today," he said.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au


Originally published as NT's first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

More Stories

astrazeneca vaccine coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man busted nearly four times the limit in Dalby

        Premium Content Young man busted nearly four times the limit in Dalby

        Crime Dalby’s Road Policing Unit decided to intercept the young man after he was observed swerving all over the Warrego Highway.

        Superspreader alert as hotel cluster grows

        Premium Content Superspreader alert as hotel cluster grows

        Health The state is facing its biggest challenge since the pandemic lockdown, with fears a...

        Tyre spikes used on runaway crooks travelling at 160km/h

        Premium Content Tyre spikes used on runaway crooks travelling at 160km/h

        News A search is under way for a group of offenders who fled from police along the...

        ‘Not a family playground’: Council responds to park query

        Premium Content ‘Not a family playground’: Council responds to park query

        Community The park where the former squash courts has copped criticism from the public.