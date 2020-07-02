Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coronavirus: Fyles
Coronavirus: Fyles
News

NT records new coronavirus case, breaking 87 day streak

by JUDITH AISTHORPE AND MADURA MCCORMACK
2nd Jul 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Northern Territory has recorded its first coronavirus case in nearly three months, after a Territorian returning home via Melbourne tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said the man, in his 30s, had flown in on an international flight and spent 14 days in hotel quarantine in Melbourne.

COVID-19 update

Posted by The NT News on Wednesday, 1 July 2020

 

The traveller, cleared of hotel quarantine, then spent a few days with family who lived in a declared coronavirus hotspot in Melbourne.

He then flew to Darwin, via Brisbane, on Qantas flight 836 arriving on Monday.

"They started to feel unwell and were tested and those results came through last night," Ms Fyles said.

"This individual has followed all the precautions.

"This is not a case of community transmission."

Contact tracing is now being undertaken for all passengers who travelled on QF836 on Monday.

The new case breaks NT's country leading 42 day streak since the last active COVID-19 case - an Australian Defence Force member who tested positive while serving overseas - was cleared of the virus on May 21.

It had been 87 days since the NT recorded its last local case of coronavirus on April 6.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as NT records new coronavirus case, breaking 87 day streak

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 darwin editors picks health nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Gatton shop in the pipeline for plumbers

        premium_icon New Gatton shop in the pipeline for plumbers

        Business A pipedream has become a reality for a business-owning duo, who had visions to operate from a commercial building.

        Baker allergic to his own bread cooks up brilliant solution

        premium_icon Baker allergic to his own bread cooks up brilliant solution

        Food & Entertainment 'There’s a death by chocolate I want to try'

        CHEAP: 10 houses under $200k for sale now

        premium_icon CHEAP: 10 houses under $200k for sale now

        Property Plenty of affordable homes are up for sale in the Somerset and Lockyer Valley. SEE...

        Lockyer shelter shares in funding boost for un-homed animals

        premium_icon Lockyer shelter shares in funding boost for un-homed animals

        Pets & Animals A small funding boost will help feed un-homed animals