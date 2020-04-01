Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cops are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her home on Wednesday morning.
Cops are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her home on Wednesday morning.
Crime

Police search for offender of violent sexual assault

by WILL ZWAR
1st Apr 2020 7:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN Territory Police have issued a public warning after a violent assault in a Parap apartment in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police say a woman, aged 38, was left with a broken arm, lacerations and fractures to her face, and cuts and bruises to her body, after an unknown male unlawfully entered her first floor apartment through an unlocked balcony door.

Police said the attacker forced the victim into her bedroom where he allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the apartment.

Detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit are actively seeking the whereabouts of the suspect and are urging him to hand himself into police.

"In light of this attack, police remind the public to be observant in locking doors and windows even when they are at home, " police said.

Police urged people to report suspicious or concerning behaviour to police on 131 444 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

Originally published as NT Police search for offender of violent Parap sexual assault

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS BREAKDOWN: Details on 31 Darling Downs COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon VIRUS BREAKDOWN: Details on 31 Darling Downs COVID-19 cases

        Health COVID-19 cases in the Darling Downs Health region have been steadily increasing since the first case was revealed. Here is a breakdown of those cases.

        FIRE: Crews on scene at vegetation fire in Somerset

        premium_icon FIRE: Crews on scene at vegetation fire in Somerset

        News Crews have arrived on scene at a reported vegetation fire in the Somerset region

        How to celebrate an 18th birthday in isolation

        premium_icon How to celebrate an 18th birthday in isolation

        News A Lockyer mum has come up with unique way for friends and family to celebrate her...

        CASH SPLASH: Candidates pump $100,000+ into election race

        premium_icon CASH SPLASH: Candidates pump $100,000+ into election race

        News One candidate spent more than $10,000 on their election campaign.