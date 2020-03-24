THE Howard Springs drive-through pandemic clinic is now open.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said on Mix 104.9 the clinic at the Manigurr-ma residential village was ready to begin testing Territorians for coronavirus.

"Call through to the Public Health Unit and you will be provided with advice of whether you should attend Royal Darwin Hospital or go to the Howard Springs site to be tested," she said.

"We're certainly having lots of testing conducted, we're opening up that additional pandemic clinic.

"We have a site in Alice Springs and when that need arises we will also open that site."

The former Inpex workers village will also be used to isolate Territorians who test positive for coronavirus.

Ms Fyles explained the drive-through would accept people by appointment.

"If anyone feels that they meet the criteria they should call that Public Health Unit and then they'll be advised at what time they should go through to either Royal Darwin or Howard Springs," she said.

"Why we have the drive-through site is to protect our health workers and also to keep you in the confines of own vehicle, you can be easily tested without putting the broader community potentially at risk if you do carry the coronavirus."

Originally published as NT drive-through clinic ready to test for coronavirus