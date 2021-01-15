Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

NSW records major virus milestone, no new cases

by Erin Lyons
15th Jan 2021 10:49 AM

 

NSW has marked its second day of zero community cases, marking the first time the state has recorded two consecutive day of no cases since December 15.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said testing rates "are not where we'd like them to be".

More than 16,000 turned out for testing up to 8pm Thursday.

The Premier warned the state government won't have the confidence to ease restrictions unless testing numbers increase.

But government officials are in the process of "considering" what restrictions can be eased, particularly around weddings, mask wearing, and the number of people allowed in households.

 

Originally published as NSW records major virus milestone

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

        Premium Content Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

        Health A man charged with drug driving has provided the court with evidence that he had a prescription for medicinal marijuana

        Four new cases as mining camp quarantine considered

        Premium Content Four new cases as mining camp quarantine considered

        Health Crucial case update as search for answers on transmission of mutant UK strain...

        Lockyer mum’s supermarket stealing spree caught on CCTV

        Premium Content Lockyer mum’s supermarket stealing spree caught on CCTV

        Crime The woman looked around the drinks aisle before tampering with and consuming energy...

        Backpacker banned from driving until 2023 after grocery trip

        Premium Content Backpacker banned from driving until 2023 after grocery trip

        Crime A driver’s ‘risk it’ attitude hasn’t gone down well in court, after he was busted a...